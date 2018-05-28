T20 2018: BCCI goes 'green' by joining hands with the UN

The BCCI and UN Environment signed an agreement to promote 'green' cricket in India. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Erik Solheim, Executive Director of UN Environment



The BCCI and UN Environment signed an agreement to promote 'green' cricket in India. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and Erik Solheim, Executive Director of UN Environment, signed a letter at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the T20 final between Chennai and Hyderabad.

"The partnership aims to spread greater awareness about key environmental challenges facing the country, and highlight alternate and more sustainable solutions. The BCCI will endeavor to reduce its environmental impact by greening operations and engaging cricketers in green initiatives," said the BCCI.

