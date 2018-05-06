T20 2018: Ben Cutting's kiss from girlfriend Erin was good luck!

Mumbai' Oz all-rounder Ben Cutting ensures he plays a good boyfriend even on the field.



Erin Holland and Ben Cutting

Mumbai' Oz all-rounder Ben Cutting ensures he plays a good boyfriend even on the field. During Mumbai's training session yesterday ahead of their T20 2018 match against Kolkata at the Wankhede Stadium, Cutting was busy marking his run-up, but as soon as he saw his love, former Miss World Erin Holland, a TV presenter with the official broadcaster, near the fence with Australia pacer-turned-commentator Brett Lee, he immediately made a dash, kissed her and returned to his run up. It looked like the kiss was lucky for Mumbai!

