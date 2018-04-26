T20 2018: Chennai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets

Batting first, Banglore scored 205 for eight in the allotted 20 overs, and Chennai chased down the target of 206 with two balls to spare

Chennai's MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo celebrates the win over Bangalore during the T20 2018 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday/PTI

Chennai beat Bangalore by five wickets in the T20 on Wednesday. Batting first, Banglore scored 205 for eight in the allotted 20 overs, and Chennai chased down the target of 206 with two balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, South Africans AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock's struck breezy half-centuries to power Bangalore to a mammoth 205/8 against Chennai in a T20 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

De Kock (53, 37 balls; 4x1, 6x4) played the perfect supporting role in the 103-run second wicket stand with de Villiers (68 off 30; 4x2, 6x8), who started from the word go to bring up his half-century in just 23 deliveries.

Put in to bat, Banglore got off to a decent 35-run start by skipper Virat Kohli (18) and de Kock before Shardul Thakur saw the back of the Indian captain, thanks to a smart catch by Ravindra Jadeja.

But the visitors wouldn't have imagined what was coming their way, as de Villiers started off by clobbering Harbhajan Singh for two consecutive sixes before launching left-arm spinner Jadeja to the skies.

Such was the dominance from the former Proteas skipper that the hosts raced to 87/1 midway into the innings, with both de Villiers and de Kock nearing their respective fifties.

Despite being overshadowed by his senior partner, the southpaw brought up his half-century in style, tonking Shane Watson for a six over deep mid-wicket.

On the first ball of the very next over, de Villiers, who had earlier clobbered leg-spinner Imran Tahir for two massive sixes, took Thakur to the cleaners thrice consecutively to bring up his half-century.

With both the RCB batsmen going hammer and tongs, Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni threw the ball to his West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, and the "Champion" responded in style by packing back de Kock with a smart catch off his own follow through.

Tahir then joined the party by bagging the prized scalp of de Villiers and new man Corey Anderson (2) in the very next over to restore parity into the match.

De Villiers miscued Tahir's tossed-up delivery pitched outside off-stump for Sam Billings to complete the formalities at deep cover.

Tahir immediately got rid of New Zealand's Anderson with a googly as Harbhajan Singh completed a brilliant catch at slip.

With the hosts comfortably placed at 142/4, Mandeep Singh (32 off 17; 4x1, 6x3) and Colin de Grandhomme (11) struck a few lusty blows towards the end, even as two run-outs and a wicket in the final over could not stop RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.

