T20 2018: Chennai must improve, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. Pic/PTI

Despondent after the loss to Delhi in their T20 clash here on Friday, Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni asserted that his team need to pick up their socks in the knockout stages. Needing 163 runs for a win, the Chennai chase never really took off as they fell short by 34 runs at the Ferozeshah Kotla.

"Keep strengthening what your strengths are, at the same time also strengthen your weaknesses. We also want to improve in certain areas," Dhoni said after the game. "They need to be mentally ready for this than physically. I think apart from that, we are doing well. If we get our death bowling sorted out, it will be very good. Still have one more game and then into the eliminators (playoffs), so let's see. (On death bowling worries) We'll try to manage it, that's what the reality is," he added.

Despite the loss, Chennai continue to hold on to the second spot on the T20 table with 16 points. With a spot in the top two already assured, Chennai have already qualified for the play-offs.

Admitting that the Chennai batsmen should have done better, Dhoni praised the Delhi bowlers for their performance on Friday. "I think the wicket slightly got more difficult in the second half. I think it was evident, nobody was middling it well in our innings," he said. "Wicket kept getting slower and slower. Their bowlers also bowled really well," he added.

