T20 2018: Chennai release Mark Wood to prepare for Pakistan Tests

England pacer Mark Wood has cut short his T20 stint with Chennai to prepare for this month's Test series against Pakistan. Wood, 28, was released by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side after appearing in just one match for the team and now he is all set to head Durham for the five-match series.

Taking to his Instagram account, Wood wrote that he had worked really hard to get back into the Test side and, therefore, he would now play for Durham to boost his chances of selection in playing XI, ESPNCricinfo reported. Having brought by Chennai for R1.5 crores, Wood went on to make his debut against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the T20 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium, but he failed to add any wicket to his account while conceding 49 runs.

Besides Wood, Rajasthan's Ben Stokes, Bangalore duo of Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali will also be making a return to England in the coming days to prepare for the two-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning May 24 at the Lord's.

