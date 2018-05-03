T20 2018: Delhi post 196-6 in rain-hit match against Rajasthan

A heavy shower at Kotla just as the Delhi openers were about to walk in delayed the start by one and a half hours

Delhi bowler Liam Plunkett (L) tries to run out Rajasthan batsman Rahul Tripathi during the Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan at The Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on May 2, 2018. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: With both Delhi and Rajasthan desperate for a win, the last thing they wanted was for the elements to affect their plans.

A heavy shower at Kotla just as the Delhi openers were about to walk in delayed the start by one and a half hours. Only two overs per innings were lost despite the long delay. Delhi were given another quick start by Prithvi Shaw, after Colin Monro fell for a golden duck. Shaw hammered his Mumbai Ranji mate Dhawal Kulkarni for two sixes and then hit a maximum apiece off Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal. But a loose shot off leggie Gopal resulted in a return catch when he was just three short of a fine half-century.

After his departure, it was a grand batting display by skipper Shreyas Iyer (50) and Rishabh Pant (69). Continuing their recent top form they hit some breathtaking strokes, taking a toll on the RR bowling. Delhi were 196-6 with five balls remaining when rain returned.

375

No. of runs scored by Delhi's Rishabh Pant in nine T20 matches so far

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates