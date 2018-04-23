T20 2018: Dinesh Karthik questions D/L method after Kolkata's defeat to Punjab

"I have always thought that the VJD is an Indian method and it's an Indian domestic tournament, why not think about it in the future?



Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik termed the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method strange and vouched for the Indian counterpart of the rule, the VJD method, after his team lost to Punjab by nine wickets in a rain-truncated T20 2018 game here on Saturday.

"I have always thought that the VJD is an Indian method and it's an Indian domestic tournament, why not think about it in the future? It's been proven that it's a good method, we have used it in domestic tournaments. Only for T20 2018, we use D/L. Why not think about VJD here and promote it?" Karthik said. Punjab opener Chris Gayle and KL Rahul made short work of the chase of 192. The D/L method also came in their favour by reducing the target.

When play was interrupted by rain, Punjab needed 96 runs to win in 11.4 overs with ten wickets. But after the stoppage, the revised target was 125 in 13 overs, meaning Punjab needed 29 runs for win off 28 balls. Punjab breezed to the target with 11 balls to spare. "It is interesting that at the stage rain stopped play, they needed about eight runs an over but after the D/L method, they need six runs an over," Karthik said. "That was surprising, because if it would have been a 20-over game, they would have needed eight an over. After rain, they needed run-a-ball. I didn't understand that."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever