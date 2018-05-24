T20 2018: Faf du Plessis' knock is testament to his skills, says Stephen Fleming

Faf du Plessis finished off with a six to chase down the 140-run target and take Chennai to their seventh T20 final



Stephen Fleming

If you thought Chennai would lose to Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Qualifier 1 when they needed 43 off the last 18 balls with only two wickets in hand, it could be considered as a fair assessment. But if you have followed Chennai this season, then you would have thought twice.

What followed at the Wankhede was nothing unusual. Faf du Plessis finished off with a six to chase down the 140-run target and take Chennai to their seventh T20 final. Earlier in the tournament, Chennai have pulled off successful chases thrice from almost impossible situations. Against Mumbai, they managed 47 off 2.5 overs, v Kolkata, 41 runs were scored in 2.5 overs and against Bangalore, 44 were smashed in 2.4 overs. Chennai coach Stephen Fleming baing had no clear reason to explain how his team manages a win from grim situations.

"It's been individual players who have got us out of trouble. Of course, MS is a usual culprit. The player today who hasn't played much performed on a bigger stage of the tournament. For Faf to do that is testament to his skills set and his Mumbaindset as well. "Sometimes, it's just dumb luck. You just pick the guys at the right time and they just play an innings for the team that means so much," Fleming said.

Also Read: T20 2018: MS Dhoni Can Make Life Difficult For Any Captain, Says Faf Du Plessis

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates