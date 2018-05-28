T20 2018 final: Was Sanjay Manjrekar confused during toss?

There was some confusion for commentator Sanjay Manjrekar when the toss took place yesterday. The former India batsman looked confused as to who tossed the coin and who called



Sanjay Manjrekar

There was some confusion for commentator Sanjay Manjrekar when the toss took place yesterday. The former India batsman looked confused as to who tossed the coin and who called. Manjrekar asked MS Dhoni rather than Kane Williamson. It was Chennai skipper who tossed the coin and Williamson called tails, but Manjrekar asked Dhoni, "You called heads".

A cool and calm Dhoni replied: "No, he called tails." Manjrekar once again asked Dhoni whether he called heads to which the Chennai skipper reiterated the same view. Dhoni eventually won the toss and elected to field in the crucial game. However, the confusion at the start of play reminded one about the 2011 World Cup final which was held at the same venue.

Thakur returns to cricket

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur witnessed his first match since being stripped of his power by the Supreme Court in January last year. Thakur made his way to the Wankhede Stadium's president box for Sunday's IPL final. Thakur was accompanied by BCCI's acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, Cricket Association of Bengal's secretary Avishek Dalmiya and president of Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh chief Baldev Singh Bhatia.

"I haven't watched a game for some time and that's why I am here," Thakur told mid-day. Thakur was removed as BCCI's chief along with secretary Ajay Shirke for not being able to implement the Justice Lodha Committee report after the Supreme Court's order on July 18 in 2016.

Also Read: T20 2018: 'Dad's Army' Chennai Turn Destiny's Children With Third Title

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates