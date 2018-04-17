T20 2018: For Dwayne Bravo, Virat Kohli is like Cristiano Ronaldo!

"When I see Virat, I see the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket. For me, as a cricket player, to play against him and to watch him play when he represents India, even Bangalore, I admire the talent that he has, the passion he has for the sport



Bravo with Kohli at an event yesterday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

West Indies batsman Dwayne Bravo, who is playing for Chennai in the T20, compared India skipper Virat Kohli to Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday. "When I see Virat, I see the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket. For me, as a cricket player, to play against him and to watch him play when he represents India, even Banglore, I admire the talent that he has, the passion he has for the sport.

Hats off to him, he deserves all the achievements," Bravo, said on the sidelines of a promotional to launch his new song Run the World, where Virat Kohli was also present to launch his headgear at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

