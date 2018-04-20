T20 2018: For Kolkata's Robin Uthappa, 'any total looks chaseable'

Explosive Kolkata batsman Robin Uthappa feels cricket is going through a paradigm shift to a power game and any total on board now looks chaseable



Explosive Kolkata batsman Robin Uthappa feels cricket is going through a paradigm shift to a power game and any total on board now looks chaseable.

“The changes in the game are dynamic. It is changing as a sport, anything looks like chaseable, I feel cricket is shifting to a power game now so chasing is the choice. There is a paradigm shift in the nature of the sport,” said Uthappa, who played a 36-ball 48-run knock to chase down Rajasthan's total of 160-8 on a slow wicket.

