T20 2018: Gautam Gambhir to forego Rs 2.80 crore salary

Outgoing T20 Delhi cricket team captain Gautam Gambhir looks on during a press conference in Delhi on April 25, 2018. India's Gautam Gambhir April 25 stepped down as skipper of his T20 2018 side Delhi after they lost five of their six matches in the Twenty20 tournament. Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the new captain of a side that lies bottom of the eight-team table in the cash-rich league. Pic/AFP

Having relinquished captaincy of Delhi, Gautam Gambhir has decided to forego his entire Rs 2.8 crore salary while taking responsibility for the team's disastrous run in the ongoing T20 League.

It is possibly the first time that an IPL captain has decided to forego his salary because of non performance. Gambhir resigned from captaincy after Delhi lost five of their six games with the skipper managing a meagre 85 runs opening the batting, including a half century in the first game.

"Gautam has decided that he won't take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of T20 for the Delhi for free," said a source.

