T20 2018: Hyderabad and the art of reading the pitch

The fact that Powerplays are the most important phase of a T20 game is merely a fiction for the Hyderabad at least with the ball



Kane Williamson

The fact that Powerplays are the most important phase of a T20 game is merely a fiction for the Hyderabad at least with the ball. On Monday, Hyderabad were defending yet another small total, and the opposition Bangalore, much like Punjab and Delhi (batting first) previously, were cruising in the first six overs.

However, these days, you never know what the surfaces are like till Hyderabad have bowled on them, during the erstwhile boring middle-stages of the game. Yet again, Hyderabad read the conditions like their favourite book and responded accordingly. "What would be great is if we took wickets early, that's what you are always after.

But on some of these surfaces it has been difficult to do that because they have been on the slower side. We wanted to try and commit to a plan for as long as we can and we know that when we do it on some of the weary surfaces that we've been playing on, you can build that pressure and things can happen quickly. The bowling attack has been outstanding," said Kane Williamson.

Also Read: T20 2018: Table-Toppers Hyderabad Look To Seal Play-Off Spot

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates