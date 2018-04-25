T20 2018: Hyderabad pacer Billy Stanlake out with finger injury

"Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20 2018," a media release from the Hyderabad said



Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hyderabad campaign in the ongoing T20 2018 after he suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai on Sunday.

"Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20 2018," a media release from the Hyderabad said. Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament owing to an injury that he sustained in the match against "Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding. Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger," the release added.

According to the release, "the pacer"has flown back to Australia for further treatment. The pace bowler had taken five wickets in four games for Hyderabad.

