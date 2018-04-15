T20 2018: Hyderabad restrict hosts Kolkata to 138-8

Hyderabad, who have lost all five matches to the Kolkata at the venue, have set themselves up nicely to break that jinx



Hyderabad Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the fall of Kolkata wicket with skipper Kane Williamson. Pic/PTI

Stifled by one of the best bowling units in T20, Kolkata managed a vulnerable 138 for eight in their 20 overs at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Hyderabad, who have lost all five matches to the Kolkata at the venue, have set themselves up nicely to break that jinx.

Chris Lynn scored a 34-ball 49 and skipper Dinesh Karthik hit 29 off 27 to provide the only notes of defiance in the innings interrupted by rain for an hour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-26), Shakib Al Hasan (2-21) and Billy Stanlake (2-21) shared the spoils.

With the wily 'Bhuvi' rejoining the attack after resting a stiff back, KKR held Sunil Narine back but Robin Uthappa (three), promoted to do the opener's job, didn't last long as he tickled one from Kumar to the wicketkeeper. Chris Lynn (49) settled into a typically hard-hitting innings but, despite a few big overs, the Kolkata innings never quite took off.

