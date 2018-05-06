T20 2018: Hyderabad rise to the top, Delhi sink further

They chased down 164 with one ball to spare



Hyderabad's Alex Hales during his 45 v Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Hyderabad showed that they are as adept at chasing totals as they are at defending them, rendering Delhi task of reaching the play-offs insurmountably harder, if not impossible, with a seven-wicket win here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. They chased down 164 with one ball to spare.

The win also meant that Hyderabad remained perched atop the points table. This win, although a close one, was close to the complete performance that coach Tom Moody had said the team was striving for.

For starters, Alex Hales and Shikhar Dhawan stitched the highest opening stand of the tournament for the hosts, adding 76, during which they also produced the best batting Powerplay performance at the venue. Secondly, finisher Yusuf Pathan justified his tag with a 12-ball 26, which should come as an enormous boost to a hitherto misfiring miDelhile-order. And finally, their bowlers, who were taken to the cleaners by Prithvi Shaw (65) in the first 10 overs, continued their phenomenal run in the tournament, by pulling the total back to a manageable 163.

Also Read: T20 2018: Chennai beat Bangalore by 6 wickets

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever