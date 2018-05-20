T20 2018: It's do-or-die for Mumbai against Delhi

In the mid-table clutter, Mumbai Indians are among the teams fighting for a spot in the playoff. The performance in the past few matches is sure to have boosted the confidence of Rohit Sharma and his men



Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (left) will bank on pacer Jasprit Bumrah to provide early breakthroughs against Delhi at Feroz Shah Kotla today

Back in their element at the business end of the tournament, defending champions Mumbai will be firing on all cylinders against wooden spooners Delhi in their bid to clinch a playoff berth in a must-win encounter here today The cash-rich league is still alive and kicking with only Hyderabad and Chennai having clinched playoff spots.

Mumbai had a topsy-turvy campaign so far after a series of defeats early in the tournament, they were able to string in the victories when it mattered the most. However, Delhi can be the banana peel and Mumbai will be wary after Chennai slipped in their penultimate game. For Delhi, there is nothing but pride at stake, which makes the young team dangerous oppositions.

Mumbai's batsmen have been inconsistent so far with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring only 273 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (500 runs) has been among runs, while Evin Lewis (334) has had his moments on and off.

Jasprit Bumrah's (16 wickets) sensational three-wicket haul in the last match against Punjab will give him a lot of confidence apart from his consistent show in most death over situations. Hardik (18 wickets and 233 runs) has been solid without being spectacular, while Krunal (224 runs and 11 wickets) has again been impressive.

