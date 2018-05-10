T20 2018: Jos Buttler pleased with promotion to opening slot

Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler says he is fortunate to have been promoted up the order to open the innings in the last three matches. Buttler scored a match-winning 58-ball 82 against Punjab on Tuesday



"I spent a lot of time in my career and enjoy batting in the middle order. I am very comfortable in that position but I just did not play well enough in that position. I was lucky that there was change of decision and try opening it has worked well so far," said Buttler, who has now three consecutive fifties in that position.

"Shane Warne [mentor] has been influential for the whole side. It is fantastic to have him here. He obviously is very forward thinking. He likes aggressive cricket and is ready to take all positive options. I had to pick him obviously for leg spin bowlers and tactically it is fantastic talking to him," he added. Win over Punjab ensured Rajasthan remain in the playoffs race having won four out of 10 games in the tournament.

