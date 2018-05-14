T20 2018: Kane Williamson credits Chennai for 'outplaying' Hyderabad

'Chennai certainly outplayed us today. There were a lot of positives to take to our next game, but it is important that we move on quickly,' said the captain of the league leaders after were drubbed by eight wickets by the Chennai



Hyderabad cricketer Kane Williamson plays a shot during the 2018 Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai and Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 13, 2018. Pic/AFP

Outgunned by the swashbuckling century from Ambati Rayudu, Kane Williamson conceded that the Hyderabad were outplayed by southern rivals Chennai.

'Chennai certainly outplayed us today. There were a lot of positives to take to our next game, but it is important that we move on quickly,' said the captain of the league leaders after were drubbed by eight wickets by the Chennai. Rayudu remained unconquered on a 62-ball 100 that contained seven sixes and as many fours as Chennai chased down Hyderabad's 179 for 4 by riding on his pulsating knock and the century stand (134) he put on with Shane Watson (57 off 35 balls).

'He seems to be doing it every day. The way he goes about his business hitting the ball fairly conventional areas and hitting it hard as well, it was a great knock to watch, (even) if you are in the opposition team. It was a superb knock and certainly saw his team home in chasing what should have been a tough total to chase,' he said in praise of Rayudu.

'I think everybody set plans to Rayudu, none of them worked, so we might have to try and think of a few more things when we come up against Chennai again,' he said hinting that the two teams were likely to finish 1-2 and clash in the first play-off game on May 22 in Mumbai. Williamson felt his team's bowlers did not get the sort of movement their rivals obtained initially.

'It would have been very nice if we could get it swinging, something similar to what they did. They got considerable amount of swing and movement for sort of eight or eight-and-a-half overs which made batting pretty tough on that surface initially. We perhaps would have liked a few more runs but I guess 180 is always a tough total to chase.

'The wicket was a very good surface and Chennai batted beautifully. Rayudu scored a fantastic hundred. We could not get the ball moving, perhaps it was just the change in conditions but they played extremely well, so they deserved to win today,' he added.

