T20 2018: KL Rahul and Punjab take Rajasthan for a royal ride

Kl Rahul

KL Rahul's unbeaten 54-ball 84 helped Punjab register a six-wicket win over Rajasthan at Indore yesterday. With this win, Punjab moved to third place in the points table with 12 points from nine games.

Rahul put on an unbeaten 68-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (23 not out) to take Punjab home. Karun Nair scored 31. Earlier, teenaged Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his impressive performance as his three wickets helped Punjab restrict Rajasthan to 152 for 9.

After a 49-run third-wicket stand between Jos Buttler (51) and Sanju Samson (28), Mujeeb picked the Englishman, his compatriot Ben Stokes (12) and Jofra Archer (0) in his second two-over spell to derail the Rajasthan innings.

Mujeeb, 17, has now taken 12 wickets and is currently fifth in the list of most wicket-takers. The teenager not only took wickets but also proved to be economical right from his first two-over spell which put pressure on the Rajasthan top-order at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

