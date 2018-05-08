T20 2018: Knock against Rajasthan most satisfying for me, says KL Rahul

For me personally I think this is the first knock I'm really satisfied with because I won the game for the team and stayed till the end," Rahul said



KL Rahul

Opener Lokesh Rahul, who helped Kings XI Punjab outplay Rajasthan, said he is satisfied with his unbeaten 84-run knock at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Chasing 152 for 9, Rahul's 54 ball knock helped Punjab chase down the target in 18.4 overs.

"For me personally I think this is the first knock I'm really satisfied with because I won the game for the team and stayed till the end," Rahul said. "I always back my cricketing shots and don't try to slog much. Playing in this way is what will make me consistent."

