T20 2018: Kolkata beat Bangalore by six wickets

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 68-run knock came off 44 balls, containing five boundaries and three sixes earlier



Kolkata batsman Chris Lynn (C-L) hugs teammate Shubman Gill after winning the match against Bangalore. Pic/AFP

Kolkata emerged victorious against Bangalore in their T20 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. Earlier, a good opening stand followed by skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century helped Bangalore to post 175/4 against Kolkata. Kohli's unbeaten 68-run knock came off 44 balls, containing five boundaries and three sixes.

Put into bat, Bangalore started on a cautious note as openers Quinton de Kock (29 off 27) and Brendon McCullum (38 off 28) shared a 67-run partnership for the first wicket. Kolkata spinner Kuldeep Yadav came up with the first breakthrough as he packed de Kock in the ninth over.

With the addition of just seven runs in Bangalore's overall score of 67, Andre Russel jolted the hosts after dismissing McCullum and Manan Vohra (0) in the next over. However, Kohli kept one end tight and added 65 runs for the fourth wicket with Mandeep Singh (19).

Mandeep however, didn't show a fight and was dismissed on a Russel delivery in the 18th over with Bangalore's score reading 140/4. Kohli continued his good work and slammed yet another half-century and some fireworks by him in the final moments helped the hosts reach a respectable total of 175/4. For Kolkata, Russel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/31 while Kuldeep scalped a wicket for 20 runs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever