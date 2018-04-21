T20 2018: Kolkata bowling coach Heath Streak wary of Chris Gayle

After celebrating his delayed call-up with a 33-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the burly 38-year-old hammered IPL-2018's first hundred on Thursday -- an unbeaten 104 that had 11 sixes and a four



KL Rahul may have blasted IPL's fastest-ever fifty in their opener, the likes of Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh may present huge threats but, suddenly, danger from Kings XI Punjab has that familiar face. Chris Gayle, in the mix after missing the first couple of matches, looms large as Kolkata Knight Riders brace for Saturday's battle.

After celebrating his delayed call-up with a 33-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the burly 38-year-old hammered IPL-2018's first hundred on Thursday -- an unbeaten 104 that had 11 sixes and a four, and spoilt SRH's perfect record. And now, what better stage for a self-confessed 'entertainer' than one at the centre of a packed Eden Gardens.

Heath Streak spoke of plans for the big man, but for obvious reasons, "we can't really tell you the exact plan". "How you start to him is very important; if you allow someone like Chris to slip into his rhythm, he's a very dangerous player," reminded KKR's bowling coach before Friday's optional practice. Kings XI took a day off.

The Knights have increasingly looked a settled unit during back-to-back victories that have taken them to the top of the table, and skipper Dinesh Karthik is finally in control. He's making clever use of all the abundant bowling options, and has already integrated 19-year-old pacer Shivam Mavi and part-time spinner Nitish Rana into his scheme of things. With most batsmen coming into their own, Rana being the most prolific of them, KKR present an ominous prospect.

Andre Russell has been at his awe-inspiring best, hitting 19 sixes in four innings and maintaining a strike-rate of almost 240. The battle within the battle between Russell and fellow-Jamaican Gayle promises to be as absorbing as the one between these top-of-the-table teams.

Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav have served KKR well this IPL, and Karthik may well turn to this classy spin trio to tackle the Gayle threat. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and Afghan leg-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman form an engaging spin combo, and Kings XI may similarly rely on the two to tame Russell. With an afternoon start under a scorching summer sun, Gayle's fitness will be put to the test even though he is all about that stand-and-deliver approach.

What makes Saturday's showdown even more intriguing is the presence of several players capable of slipping under the radar and stealing the thunder.

