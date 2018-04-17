T20 2018: Kolkata dare Delhi in their own den for second victory

Kolkata beat Delhi by 71 runs for second win



Kolkata's Nitish Rana en route to his 59 against Delhi at Eden Gardens yesterday. Pic/AFP

Wriggling out of a disappointing start, Kolkata blasted their way to a daunting 200-9 at the Eden Gardens yesterday. It proved a bridge too far for the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi, who were bundled out for 129 in the 15th over.

Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets apiece as Kolkata notched up a 71-run victory to ensure that the good work by their batsmen didn't go abegging. Andre Russell hit six sixes in a 12-ball 41 and Nitish Rana a 35-ball 59 with five boundaries and four sixes as the two capped a breath-taking counterattack that had been launched by Robin Uthappa soon after the early setbacks.

Trent Boult, who had turned out for the Kolkata last season, gave Delhi a maiden over start and went on to deliver 10 dot balls before conceding his first runs. By then, the Kiwi left-armer had also gobbled up Sunil Narine.

Uthappa led the fightback with a flurry of sixes, overshadowing Chris Lynn in a second-wicket partnership that produced 55 in 20 deliveries. His 35, scored off just 19 deliveries, set the tone for Kolkata with Lynn (31 off 29), Rana, Dinesh Karthik and Russell making the most of the momentum.

