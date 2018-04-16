T20 2018: Kolkata will focus on the process despite defeats, says Simon Katich

Skipper Dinesh Karthik and assistant coach Simon Katich would rather point to the positives than dwell on failures



Kolkata need to quickly get over their hangover as Delhi, buoyed by victory over Mumbai, come calling today. Having slumped to their second defeat on the trot, Kolkata will want to resurrect belief as they take on a team that may well be getting into the groove.

The loss was their first in six matches to Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. Skipper Dinesh Karthik and assistant coach Simon Katich would rather point to the positives than dwell on failures.

"We could've won all three games," Katich said yesterday, though he did concede that execution of plans was not quite going right. "We'll focus on the process," he declared.

