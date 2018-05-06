T20 2018: Kolkata's Tom Curran's King moment with Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata star Mitchell Starc's replacement Englishman Tom Curran posted this picture on social media yesterday of his meeting with Bollywood super star and Kolkata team owner Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai

Kolkata star Mitchell Starc's replacement Englishman Tom Curran posted this picture on social media yesterday of his meeting with Bollywood super star and Kolkata team owner Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai on the eve of their T20 match against Mumbai. Curran tweeted this picture along with girlfriend Tatiana Sharpe and captioned it, “Last night with the King @iamsrk.”

