T20 2018: Learnt to be humble after one-year ban: Andre Russell

Learnt to be humble after one-year ban: Andre Russell

Apr 12, 2018, 08:22 IST | PTI

One of the most sought after T20 freelancer missed out on playing PSL and Indian T20 league last year before making a comeback for Jamaica in the 50-over tournament.

Arrogance can bring about a downfall for even the best in the business and all-rounder Andre Russell has learnt it the hard way after serving a year-long ban for violation of WADA's anti-doping whereabouts clause.

One of the most sought after T20 freelancer missed out on playing PSL and Indian T20 league last year before making a comeback for Jamaica in the 50-over tournament. He did play a few games in this year's PSL before sustaining an injury.

"I think this one year I lost has made me a different person," Russell, who scored 36-ball-88 for KKR said after his team's five-wicket defeat against Chennai. "I have learnt how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble," he said.

