T20 2018: Mohammed Shami stays back after summoned by Kolkata cops

Mohammed Shami, who is charged with domestic violence and infidelity by his wife Hasin Jahan, has been summoned today by the Kolkata Police, and he stayed back while his team left for Bangalore.

A Cricket Association of Bengal official said the Delhi Daredevils pacer, who played against the Kolkata in an T20 match at the Eden Gardens on Monday, did not travel with the team for their away match against the Bangalore on April 21. "The Delhi team left around 3 pm but Mohammed Shami could not board the flight as he faces a summon from the Kolkata Police. There's no update yet on his joining the Delhi," the official said.

