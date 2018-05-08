T20 2018: Mohammed Siraj's biryani treat for Virat Kohli and Co at his home

Bangalore player Mohammed Siraj treated his teammates to some homemade biryani besides other Hyderabadi delicacies, ahead of their match v Hyderabad yesterday

Bangalore player Mohammed Siraj treated his teammates to some homemade biryani besides other Hyderabadi delicacies, ahead of their match v Hyderabad yesterday.

Siraj posted this picture with skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram yesterday and captioned it, "ALHUMDULILLAH!!! It was an honour for me and my family to welcome you all. Thanks a lot for taking out your precious time and joining us at our place for dinner. It really means a lot."

In this screenshot (right) of a video that went viral on social media, Kohli, wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar are seen enjoying their meals sitting on the floor at the seamer's residence in Towli Choki in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the players spent nearly two hours before returning to their hotel. Siraj, the son of an autorickshaw driver, was bought at the player auction by the Bangalore franchise for Rs 2.6 crore.

