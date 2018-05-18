T20 2018: MS Dhoni and Co keen to beat Delhi for Top 2 spot

With Chennai comfortably qualifying for the playoffs, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad is eyeing the top spot on the points table alongside Hyderabad, whom they defeated comprehensively in their previous game



Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has scored 413 runs in 12 matches in T20 2018. Pic/PTI

A formidable Chennai will be aiming to tie up loose ends ahead of the playoffs when they take on a listless Delhi in a rare dead rubber here today.

With Chennai comfortably qualifying for the playoffs, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led squad is eyeing the top spot on the points table alongside Hyderabad, whom they defeated comprehensively in their previous game.

The consistency Chennai have shown in the tournament after missing out in the previous two seasons is commendable and it seems they were never out of action. They have been solid even against the mighty Hyderabad, who arguably have the best bowling attack in the tournament.

Also, Chennai adjusted well in Pune, their forced home ground after games were moved out of Chennai due to the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Their opening combination of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson has worked brilliantly while chasing big totals as well as setting them. Rayudu, with 535 runs at 48.63 average, has been their standout player which was acknowledged by Dhoni after the opener smashed an unbeaten 100 against Hyderabad. Chennai's Rayudu has delivered for the team.

