T20 2018: MS Dhoni is a champion, says Punjab coach Brad Hodge

Punjab coach Brad Hodge praises Chennai skipper's tactical move of promoting Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar up the order in Pune on Sunday



Mahendra Singh Dhoni (right) is congratulated by Punjab players after Chennai's win in Pune on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Defending 153, in fact 100 to make it to playoffs, Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot bowled a spicy spell of swing bowling against Chennai here on Sunday. The right-arm pacer had Faf du Plessis edging to slip, and cleaned up Sam Billings off back-to-back deliveries. And while celebrating, in all probability, he expected MS Dhoni or another recognised batsman to walk out and face the hat-trick ball. But in came Harbhajan Singh.

Surprising moves

That's MS Dhoni for you; often out-thinking the opposition. Over the 11 India T20 seasons, MS Dhoni has often come up with plans that have surprised, and at times, confused many. Like, not bowling R Ashwin for his full quota for a major part of Pune's maiden campaign in 2016; or not bowling Ravindra Jadeja at all in some of the games this season.



Brad Hodge

As far as Sunday's game goes, there is no doubt luck played its part in Harbhajan Singh lasting for 22 balls. But what he did was see off that dangerous Rajpoot spell. And after Harbhajan was dismissed by Ashwin off the first ball of the 11th over (Chennai were 58-4), in came Deepak Chahar. One pinch-hitter followed by another pinch-hitter. And if Harbhajan's 22-ball 19 helped seeing off the dangerous new-ball spell, Chahar's 20-ball 39 then put Chennai on the path to victory, after having fallen behind the asking rate for the first half of their innings.

“The bowlers all of a sudden bowl yorkers, off cutters, and bouncers [to pinch-hitters]. When [top-order] batsmen are batting, they stick to a good line and length, but against Bhajji and Chahar, they lose their line and lengths instead of sticking to the plan,” Dhoni explained at the post-match presentation.

Even Punjab head coach Brad Hodge agreed it was a move that surprised his unit. “I can't say it was our plan [bowling to a pinch-hitter],” Hodge said at the post-match press conference. “MS and his side were in a position to pull guys up the order and have confidence in them. MS does this sort of courageous stuff and that's why he's a champion and that's why they are a champion team,” he added.

Failed as a combination

Hodge blamed a lack of collective performance for his team's failure to make the playoffs despite dominating the first half of the season. Punjab lost seven of their last eight games, and finished seventh in the points table. “We didn't bat, bowl and field well collectively in the same game [in the second half of the season]. The bits and pieces were missing,” the former Australian batsman added.

