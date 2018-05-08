T20 2018: Mumbai batsmen can do better in the middle overs against Kolkata

Another tense game, another victory (on Sunday against Kolkata) another must-win situation in tomorrow's clash against the same opponents at the Eden Gardens



Another tense game, another victory (on Sunday against Kolkata), another must-win situation in tomorrow's clash against the same opponents at the Eden Gardens. Mumbai are sure keeping their fans on the edge of their seats. Once again, Mumbai would have felt that their middle overs didn't come about the way they would've wanted and this resulted in a score of 181 that was 10 runs short given the kind of start they had.

Kolkata would have expected an easier pitch to chase the runs on, but somehow it was a bit different — steeper bounce with the new ball and a little more grip for the spinners. Mayank Markande held his nerve and his role in restricting Kolkata to six runs in the 16th over was critical. This over was preceded by a neat one from Mitchell McClenaghan in which he conceded only four singles.

Once again, Suryakumar Yadav looked in fine form and had cramps in the stifling heat not drained him completely, he would have gone on to end the innings with a flourish. As I said in my last column, Mumbai's fortunes are heavily-dependent on the starts they get. Evin Lewis seems to be biding his time while Surya hogs the limelight, but him being in form is very important for Mumbai.

He seems to have another gear that Mumbai will need down the road. Hardik Pandya took Mumbai to a decent total, but JP Duminy was tied up by some excellent end-overs bowling. Prasidh Krishna looks to be an interesting prospect. He was able to get good bounce off a stifling length and kept his accuracy and execution pristine. Mumbai were superb in the last six overs or so and completely choked Kolkata. They will need their death overs bowling to be at its best for the rest of the tournament. In fact, they need to fire on all cylinders.

