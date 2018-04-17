T20 2018: Mumbai must overcome Banglore challenge to get first win

It's not sure if the Sri Lankan would be feeling the same way now, after the defending champions lost their next two matches (Hyderabad and Delhi ) in siMumbailar fashion



Mumbai mentor Sachin Tendulkar with skipper Rohit Sharma yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

After Mumbai last-over loss in the opening clash of the T20 to Chennai, coach Mahela Jayawardene had remarked: "If guys lose a close match, I'd be happy."

It's not sure if the Sri Lankan would be feeling the same way now, after the defending champions lost their next two matches (Hyderabad and Delhi ) in siMumbailar fashion. After Dwayne Bravo's penultimate ball heroics saw Chennai win, Mumbai suffered last-ball defeats in the last two outings. First, Ben Cutting leaked 14 runs in the final over as SRH achieve the 148-run target. Then, in Mumbai's last match against Delhi at Wankhede, Mustafizur Rahman was guilty of conceding 11 runs as the visitors notched up their first win. So, Mumbai have a clear cut agenda for today's high-octane clash against Virat Kohli's Banglore — to win and open their account at T20.

Mumbai's star all-rounder Kieron Pollard felt one of the key areas they needed to improve on is in death bowling. "Two of those matches were nine wickets. So, we have to get one more wicket that is one area to improve — take 10 wickets to win the match. Again, it is just a matter of trying to be consistent in what you are trying to achieve, especially at the back end of the innings," Pollard said yesterday.

On a lighter note, the big-hitting and straight-talking West Indian urged the media to help Mumbai with suggestions on what to do if they lost their fourth match too. "Three games in a row we have lost in the last over. If you guys have any idea, tell us how to get over the line, if it happens again. You guys obviously know a lot about cricket, so, give us an idea of what to do," he said with a grin.

