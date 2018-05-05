T20 2018: Mumbai not out in Indore!

Defending champs ensure survival with six-wicket win over Punjab



Mumbai's Krunal Pandya scored a 12-ball 31 not out against Punjab. Pic/AFP

Mumbai may have suffered six losses, but the defending champions still cannot be ruled out from qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs after securing a magnificent six-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Stadium here yesterday.

When Hardik Pandya (23 off 13) departed in the 16th over, Mumbai still needed 55 off 27 balls to chase KXIP's 174-6, but his elder brother Krunal (unbeaten 31 off 12) put Mumbai' chase back on track, smashing Marcus Stoinis for two fours and a six to take 20 runs off the 18th over.



Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav en route his 57 off 42 balls at Holkar Stadium in Indore yesterday. Pic/PTI

The win helped laggards MI jump to the fifth spot as their Net Run Rate received a big boost after winning the match with an over to spare. Mumbai' openers Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Evin Lewis laid a strong foundation, but the visitors lost momentum in the middle, losing three wickets for 40 runs to throw their chase in disarray.

Earlier, Chris Gayle continued his explosive run with a 50 off 40 balls, propelling Kings XI Punjab 174 for six. Gayle collected just one run off the first eight balls he faced before racing to his half century, his fourth fifty plus score in five innings of the IPL so far.

He alongside Rahul (24 off 20) gave KXIP another cracking start as the destructive duo shared a 54-run stand off 40 balls. Rahul too was in sublime touch and looked set for a big score. He got the innings a move on with couple of lofted cover drives that went all the way into the stands.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever