T20 2018: Mumbai's JP Duminy hails crisis man Rohit Sharma ahead of crucial Kolkata tie

When Mumbai take on Kolkata at the Eden Gardens today, the three-time champions will be up against a cornered adversary that wants to quickly shrug off the disappointment of Sunday's 13-run defeat at the Wankhede



JP Duminy

Mumbai had taken their now familiar turnaround precariously close to the point of no return this time. It has put the defending champions on a rough road to redemption, where one more slip could end the journey. Three big kills from their last four outings would suggest resurrection, but the pressure to win every game presents the real challenge on the slippery ground of a fickle format. When they take on Kolkata at the Eden Gardens today, the three-time champions will be up against a cornered adversary that wants to quickly shrug off the disappointment of Sunday's 13-run defeat at the Wankhede and bounce back to business.

"For me, it's very simple. Take one game at a time, stick to the basics and control only the things that you can," JP Duminy said yesterday, allowing a peep into the Mumbai mindset since they found themselves with backs to the wall. "We can control what we think, the way we prepare, the conversations we have, our body language while we're out there. That way we give ourselves the best chance of performing under this pressure. What's been great about our team is that we've all stood up and recognised that we are the ones that are going to change our fortunes."

Kolkata, in danger of being dislodged from the fourth rung of the league ladder, will be eager to get back to winning ways on what is now the homestretch to playoff berths. While many are lamenting Rohit Sharma's 'below-par' T20 season, Duminy was quick to remind that the skipper has been playing his part well. "It's about performances when the team needed. He's played some unbelievable innings when the team were down and out. Against Bangalore, we were 0-2 and he scored 94. When adversity hits the team, that's when your leadership mentality comes through; that's when your team follow you. I think that's the cornerstone of who he is as a person," he said.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma axed for one-off test against Afghanistan, coach Dinesh Lad shocked

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates