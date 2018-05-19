T20 2018: Not expecting any favours from Hyderabad, says Kallis

Ahead of Saturday's crucial tie, Kolkata's coach insists Sunrisers Hyderabad will pose a tough challenge despite having qualified for playoffs



Kolkata players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan's Jos Buttler at Eden Gardens recently. Pic/AFP

While most of the other teams are dependent on various permutations and combinations, the path for the Kolkata is well chalked out — beat Hyderabad and join them in the playoffs. SRH, with 18 points, have already qualified, but in the words of chief coach Jacques Kallis, that's no reason to expect a favour from them. "We are going to have to play good cricket to beat them. They have qualified. That does not mean they are going to do us any favours. We do not expect any favours," said Kallis on the eve of the match.



Jacques Kallis

KKR, who are third with 14 points, have played some of their best cricket since the drubbing at the hands of Mumbai Indians at home last week. Since then, they have notched the highest total of the season and romped to another comfortable win at home to keep themselves afloat. But should they lose here, that 102-run hammering may come to haunt them, given their poor net run-rate. They will, however, be buoyed by the fact that the Hyderabad pitch is likely to suit their slow bowlers. They will also hope to have leggie Piyush Chawla back for this encounter. Chawla had missed their last match against Rajasthan to injury.

For Hyderabad, it's another opportunity to allow the likes of Alex Hales and Manish Pandey to find their groove. Both batsmen were among the runs against Bangalore on Thursday, but they would know only too well that one swallow doesn't make a balmy summer.

