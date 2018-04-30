T20 2018: Opener Chris Lynn wins it for Kolkata against Bangalore

The Bangalore, led by a fighting 68 not out from their skipper Virat Kohli had made a more than respectable 175 after being put into bat but it just wasn't enough, the visitors romping home with five balls to spare here yesterday



Kolkata's Chris Lynn en route his 62* v Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

It wasn't an easy target by any means, not on a Chinnaswamy Stadium track where the ball wasn't coming on too well even as if afforded a lot of turn. But they forget to tell that to the Kolkata batsmen. The Bangalore, led by a fighting 68 not out from their skipper Virat Kohli had made a more than respectable 175 after being put into bat but it just wasn't enough, the visitors romping home with five balls to spare here yesterday.

The chase was marshalled by opener Chris Lynn (62 not out, 52b, 7x4, 1x6) who found good support from Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa , both contributing nice cameos. There was a rain interruption during the seventh over of their chase and later young Nitish Rana was forced to retire hurt but neither had any real impact. Perhaps had Lynn not been dropped when on just 7, things would have been different.

Earlier, the loss of AB de Villiers and the added responsibility thereof did help as Kohli, realising that his wicket was now the key, batted through the innings on a sluggish surface that again afforded turn just like in the previous games.

It also helped that the hosts got off to a reasonable start with the consistent Quinton de Kock (29, 27b) and the returning Brendon McCullum (38, 28b) adding 67 from 8.1 overs before being separated.

