T20 2018: Pressure is like medicine, take it to get better, says Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah (right) is congratulated by his skipper Rohit Sharma during their T20 2018 match against Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

'Pressure is like medicine. Take it to get better!' tweeted Jasprit Bumrah after helping defending champions Mumbai live another day in their bid to qualify for the playoffs following a thrilling three-run win over Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah reinforced the fact that he is the best in the business when it comes to bowling in the death overs in T20 cricket. He conceded just five runs in his first two overs. Then, brought back in the 17th over, Bumrah dismissed Aaron Finch (46), followed by Marcus Stoinis (1) off the last ball, conceding just four runs in the bargain.

In his final over, Bumrah sent back a rampaging KL Rahul (94 off 60 balls with 10x4, 3x6) and gave away just six runs, returning with figures of 4-0-15-3. Rahul and Finch had put on a 111-run second wicket partnership and threatened to easily chase down the 187-run target.

Bumrah bounces back

Bumrah bouncing back to form is the biggest reason that Mumbai have been able to keep their playoffs chances alive despite winning just one of their first six matches at the start.

Clarity in planning is crucial, said Bumrah. "On a good day, when you have a clear plan, you are able to execute whatever you want. So, it worked for me. "On some days, it doesn't work. I don't look at what has happened before or what will happen in the future. My focus is always to have a clear plan. I plan and back myself in whichever situation I'm bowling," Bumrah said at the post-match press conference that continued way beyond midnight.

Though his economy rate is still under seven in this T20 2018, his death-overs reputation took a severe beating when he was unable to deliver, first against Chennai in the opener, and then against Rajasthan Royals.

Against Chennai, he failed to execute his yorkers as Dwayne Bravo took him to the cleaners in the penultimate over, while against Rajasthan, his inconsistency saw him concede 18 runs off the penultimate over after bowling a brilliant 17th over where he gave away just one run and claimed two wickets.

'Had the belief'

"One or two [bad] games in this format does not make a player bad. I always feel that if you have done it before, you can do it again. You don't think of opinions or what is going on outside.

"In that game too, I was backing my plan, but was unable to execute it. In this game, I had the belief that I'll be able to bowl a good over.

That Indore game

"You always want to bowl a good over but some days, it doesn't go your way because at the position where I bowl, it is difficult, especially at this ground with the dew around," added Bumrah, who rediscovered his form after finishing with 1-19 against Punjab at Indore on May 4. This was also the match where the Mumbai found their winning momentum again. "It [looks like a] fairytale. It looks very easy... at the last moment we come and do it, but it's not always like that. It's difficult," Bumrah signed off.

