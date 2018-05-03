T20 2018 Preview: Kolkata eye big fight against Chennai

Kolkata hope their bowlers can deliver vs Chennai strong batting line-up tonight



Kolkata players celebrate the wicket of Brendon McCullum during their match against Bangalore in Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/PTI

It is a measure of Chennai ominous batting firepower that in their eight outings in T20 so far they have breached the 200-mark on four occasions and come tantalisingly close on another. A line-up that counts Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja is a daunting prospect for opposition bowlers.



Skipper Dhoni has now queered the pitch further for them by rediscovering his finishing form — its latest manifestation an explosive 22-ball 51 that paved the way for a win over Delhi on Monday. When Kolkata hovering in the slippery middle rungs of the league ladder, run into a marauding menace at the Eden Gardens today, they have to be at their best in the field.



Kolkata have one of the best bowling units of the tournament but, rather frustratingly for their fans, it hasn't reflected in performances. The early breakthroughs and the stifling lines and lengths at the 'death', so essential in containing T20 batting units, haven't quite come together consistently. Against Chennai, the current table-toppers, it could be most debilitating.



It's not always been about slipping up on bowling skills. Kolkata have been let down every now and then by the choice of personnel for particular roles. Having young Shivam Mavi bowl the final over in Delhi the other night is a case in point. Dinesh Karthik will have to be spot-on when it comes to using his resources as the tournament enters a crucial stage.



Sunil Narine is in the news more for his pinch-hitting these days than the bowling that almost always provided KKR the early opening. Kolkata will hoping he's on the money tonight. If Chennai's batsmen can be contained, Kolkata have the men to reply well. Chris Lynn and Narine make for an explosive opening pair, with the likes of Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, skipper Karthik and Andre Russell adding muscle down the order. The fitness of Rana, who has been a consistent contributor but left the field in Bangalore with back spasms, remains a concern in the Kolkata camp. He didn't join the pre-match practice yesterday. Also skipping practice was Dhoni, leaving a big crowd that had gathered outside the Club House, disappointed.

