T20 2018 Preview: We won't chop and change against Bangalore, says Tom Moody

Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan (left) skipper Kane Williamson run between the wickets during a match against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the Capital early this month. Pic/AFP

The coaches from Hyderabad (Hyderabad) and Bangalore couldn't have presented more contrasting views. Tom Moody was all for consistency in selection, while the other, Daniel Vettori, said the nature of the beast was such that players had to be ready to grab the opportunities provided even if they were few and far in between.

Asked if he was contemplating any changes to his line-up against Bangalore, who are in a must-win situation, given that the team was anyway going to finish in the top two of the league phase, Moody was quick to say: "If you look at any T20 tournament, teams with a high percentage of wins against losses have very few turnovers with regards to the playing XI. That's pretty much been the case with us.



Tom Moody

Consistent with selection

"Apart from a couple of injuries, we have been pretty consistent with our selections and I think it is an important thing to have. We will continue to be consistent in these last few games." Vettori, on the other hand, alluding to the fact that Bangalore, currently placed seventh in the table, have used as many as 20 of their 25-man squad over the 12 games thus far, had a different view point. He was specifically asked about the constant inclusion and exclusion of youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh.

Bangalore in search of balance

Vettori responded by saying: "I think it's the constant search for balance as well as guys taking their opportunities. We understand how good they are, that's the reason we wanted them in the team, but it is a tricky assignment. Some guys do well and some guys don't take their opportunities. We want to keep giving guys as many opportunities as we can." Perhaps, the two different views are well reflected on where the two sides lie in the points table.

