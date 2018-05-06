T20 2018: Punjab and Rajasthan desperate for a win

While Punjab are placed fourth in the table with five wins and three losses from eight appearances, inaugural edition winners Rajasthan are last with three victories and five defeats



KL Rahul

Mid-table side Punjab will look to get their campaign back on track after a couple of defeats when they lock horns with bottom-placed Rajasthan in the T20 2018 here today.

While Punjab are placed fourth in the table with five wins and three losses from eight appearances, inaugural edition winners Rajasthan are last with three victories and five defeats. Like Punjab, Rajasthan too are coming off two straight defeats, , but the Punjab outfit is placed much than its next opponents.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever