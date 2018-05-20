T20 2018: Punjab coach Brad Hodge hoping for a miracle against Chennai

And entertainment is what many would expect when the Chennai take on Punjab in the final league game of the season here tonight.



Brad Hodge

T20 is all about entertainment, apart from some quality cricket at times, of course. And entertainment is what many would expect when the Chennai take on Punjab in the final league game of the season here tonight.

A Sunday evening game involving the likes of Chris Gayle and MS Dhoni, it's no surprise that the demand for tickets for this fixture is quite high. And although the game seems to have very less bearing as far as playoffs spots are concerned, there is a lot to play for, for both units. Chennai, playing their last game at their adopted home this season, are more or less certain of a Top-2 finish irrespective of the result tonight. But a 34-run loss against the bottom of the table side Delhi on Friday has given them a wake-up call. Death bowling has been a cause of worry for Dhoni's boys for most part of this season.

For Punjab, they are still in with a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. But with the worst net run rate of the eight teams (-0.49), they need to win with an unimaginative margin, which they will surely know before the game gets underway, to have a chance. Not to forget, the other results need to go their way too.

"Pray and hope" is how Punjab head coach Brad Hodge responded when asked about how his team plans to make it to final four.

"Hopefully we will be able to give an entertaining performance tomorrow, and hopefully make it to playoffs," the former Australian batsman added.

