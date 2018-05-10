T20 2018: Punjab is relying too much on KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, feels Brad Hodge

Punjab coach Brad Hodge has made no bones about his team's over-reliance on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul though he hopes the middle order will deliver going forward in the T20 2018



Punjab coach Brad Hodge has made no bones about his team's over-reliance on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul though he hopes the middle order will deliver going forward in the T20 2018.

"Yes, I admit that we rely heavily on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul but that is the case with almost every team. It [middle order] has been [a concern], for sure," said Hodge after the loss to Rajasthan here on Tuesday night.



KXIP's KL Rahul during his unbeaten 95 on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

"We know that KL is in great form and when Gayle fires, anything can happen. "We have got some extremely talented players and we need them to lift a little bit and contribute a little bit more to what they are doing."

Punjab lost by 15 runs despite an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls from Rahul. It was their fourth loss in 10 matches. "Unfortunately, we did not have anyone to help KL Rahul get the job done. It is a slight area of concern. Every team has a couple of good players and the rest of the batting revolves around them. But we have been getting good contributions from others too."

