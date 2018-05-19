T20 2018: Rajasthan beat Bangalore by 30 runs

Chasing a target of 165 runs, RCB folded up for 134 runs in 19.2 overs



Rajasthan cricketer Shreyas Iyer celebrates after dismissing Bangalore cricketer Moeen Ali during the T20 2018 cricket match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. / AFP

Rajasthan defeated Bangalore by 30 runs in their T20 clash in Jaipur on Saturday. Chasing a target of 165 runs, RCB folded up for 134 runs in 19.2 overs.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal led the hosts' charge, sponging up almost the entire Bangalore top and middle-order to return impressive figures of 4/16 in his four overs.

Pacers Ben Laughlin and Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi smashed an unbeaten 80 off 58 balls to take Rajasthan a respectable 164/5.

