T20 2018: Rajasthan eye third consecutive win against Kolkata today

The in-form Rajasthan will eye for a third consecutive victory when they take on Kolkata in the T20 match here today. Rajasthan have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Hyderabad thrashed them in their opener.

They pipped Delhi by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Bangalore. The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Rajasthan would expect him to fire again. Rajasthan’s bowling too could sustain the pressure of onslaught by big hitters like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

They are on their home turf where they have seldom lost matches, but they would still be wary of Kolkata who outplayed Delhi comfortably on Monday for their second win. With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top and big hitters like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell in the middle, Kolkata have enough firepower and depth. Their bowling too has the right balance with the deceptive Narine, the current purple cap holder in the tournament. Wily old horse Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav are capable of weaving a web around any batting side.

