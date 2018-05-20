T20 2018: Rajasthan to the four, Bangalore out

Spinner Gopal's 4-16 and opener Tripathi's 80 not out help Rajasthan beat Bangalore by 30 runs to stay alive in T20 2018



Rajasthan's Rahul Tripathi during his 58-ball 80 not out on Saturday. Pics/PTI

Rajasthan rode on a fine half century from Rahul Tripathi, combined with leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal's four-for to outclass Bangalore by 30 runs and more importantly keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

With the win, Rajasthan rose to the fourth spot with 14 points while Bangalore's campaign has ended on a disappointing note. On Saturday, the visitors made a heavy weather of their chase of Rajasthan's 164-5 to be eventually bundled out for 134 runs, with Gopal (4-16) ripping through the top order at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.



Rajasthan's Shreyas Gopal celebrates the wicket of Banglore's Moeen Ali

Gopal was complimented well by fellow spinners Krishnappa Gowtham (1-6) and Ish Sodhi (1-31) while the pace twins of Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Laughlin shared the rest of the four scalps between them. BaRajasthaning AB de Villiers (53 from 35 balls; 4x7) and Parthiv Patel (33 from 21; 4x3, 6x2), none of the visiting batsmen could offer any resistance to the disciplined Rajasthan bowling as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

While Gowtham started the onslaught with the wicket of skipper Virat Kohli (4) in the third over, Gopal accounted for the scalps of Parthiv, De Villiers, Moeen Ali (1) and Mandeep Singh (3) in quick succession.

Earlier, pacer Umesh Yadav staRajasthaned with three wickets to peg back the hosts, who rode on opener Tripathi's unbeaten 58-ball 80, laced with five fours and three sixes.

