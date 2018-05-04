T20 2018: Rohit Sharma and Mumbai must win it to stay in it!

After six defeats, defending champs Mumbai are desperate for victory against Punjab tonight to keep alive any hopes of making the playoffs



Mumbai players celebrate the dismissal of Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in Bangalore on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Defending champions Mumbai will be aiming to sort their 'opening woes' in both departments of the game when they take on a rejuvenated Punjab in a must-win match here today.

The three-time champions are staring at an inglorious exit having brought up the rear so far, with only two wins in their kitty from eight games. On the other hand, Punjab, under R Ashwin's leadership, have won five out of their seven games, slowly but surely inching towards the playoffs. A week off has certainly helped the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul recharge their batteries and they will be aiming to come out all guns blazing at their adopted home.

Opening problem

For Mumbai, the primary reason for six defeats in eight matches has been poor start by openers along with new ball bowlers leaking too many runs in powerplay. While Suryakumar Yadav (283 runs), has performed decently after being promoted up the order, Caribbean left-hander Evin Lewis (194 runs) has not been able to replicate his form in international matches. Skipper Rohit Sharma (196 runs) has shuffled his batting position but his inconsistency has hurt Mumbai. The opening stands in eight games has so far yielded: 7, 11, 102, 0, 1, 12, 69, 5.

Bowlers expensive

Pacers Mustafizur Rahaman (seven wickets) and Mitchell McLenaghan (nine wickets) have both been expensive at the start and back-end of the opposition innings with unimpressive economy rates of 8.34 and 8.66 respectively. That has put immense pressure on Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The only silver lining for Mumbai has been the emergence of leg-spinner Mayank Markande (11 wickets). The teenager has shown admirable temperament against the biggest names. However it will depend on the big guns as to whether T20's most successful franchise makes it to the playoffs this time.

