Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed for 13 against DD at the Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday. Pic/AFP

Wooden spooners Delhi knocked defending champions Mumbai out of the Indian PreMumbaier League after the trio of Sandeep LaMumbaichhane, AMumbait Mumbaishra and Harshal Patel starred with three wickets apiece for a 11-run win in their last league match here yesterday.

Set a target of 175, Mumbai crumbled against quality leg-spin bowling by Sandeep (3-36), AMumbait Mumbaishra (3-19) and medium pace of Patel (3-28). "I have no regrets how the season has gone, it was a Mumbaixed season for us," Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said after his team's exit. "Everyone is fighting hard to get the playoffs, so we knew it won't be easy. We've been in this situation many times before, can't say it took a toll on anyone's body. We played bad cricket, but we will accept this and have to move forward."

The visitors lost three wickets — Evin Lewis (48), Kieron Pollard (7) and Krunal Pandya (4) — in five balls at the Feroz Shah Kotla which according to Rohit was the defining phase of the game. "Hats off to Delhi. They played good cricket and bowled in the right areas, we knew chasing will always be tough, considering how the wicket was playing, but taking the excuse away from it, we played bad cricket as well," Rohit said.

Hardik Pandya (27) and skipper Rohit (13) added 43 runs before they were sent back as Mumbai slipped to 122 for seven in 14.5 overs. Ben Cutting tried his hand with a 19-ball 37 before Mumbai were disMumbaissed for 163 in 19.3 overs. All-rounder Ben Cutting said it was an achievable score, but they lost their way. "Target was more or less achievable. What I have seen is the variation of scores on this ground. The way we started with the bat was perfect, it's just that we lost our way in the Mumbaiddle. That score was close to the par or may five runs too many," Cutting said in the post-match media conference.

