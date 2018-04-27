T20 2018: Rohit Sharma must open for Mumbai, says ex-India cricketer

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput believes that Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start



Rohit Sharma

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput believes that Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start.

"Rohit is a prolific opener, who has done exceptionally well for India. So opening and playing free is important for him. If you start well, then you can pile up a big score. You have to open with Rohit, as simple as that," Rajput said.

"When you bat at number four after losing two wickets that is a different ball-game rather than opening. It (Rohit opening the innings) will help Mumbai, because they will get a good start, as the start is important."

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever