T20 2018: Rohit Sharma must open for Mumbai, says ex-India cricketer
Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput believes that Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start.
"Rohit is a prolific opener, who has done exceptionally well for India. So opening and playing free is important for him. If you start well, then you can pile up a big score. You have to open with Rohit, as simple as that," Rajput said.
"When you bat at number four after losing two wickets that is a different ball-game rather than opening. It (Rohit opening the innings) will help Mumbai, because they will get a good start, as the start is important."
