T20 2018: Sandeep Patil, Chandrakant Pandit, mark debut in commentary box

Chandu Pandit and Sandeep Patil gear up for commentary

India's former hard-hitting batsman Sandeep Patil made his T20 debut as a commentator during yesterday's final between Chennai and Hyderabad along with his former Mumbai and India teammate Chandrakant Pandit. Both analysed the game on Star Prawaha in Marathi.

"Though Sandeep is senior to me, we enjoyed playing together for Mumbai and India. We know each other very well and it's good to start a new innings with him," Pandit told mid-day yesterday. Meanwhile, Patil said: "I have been analysing the game on television for the last 10 years, but yes, this is the first time I am doing commentary in IPL."

